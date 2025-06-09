Agriculture show opens with focus on tourism link

The 2025 Fiji Agriculture Show opened in Nadi today with a strong message on the need to boost local food production and strengthen the link between agriculture and tourism.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, said Fiji has a significant opportunity to cut down on its heavy reliance on imported produce, especially in the tourism industry.

“Wouldn’t it be lovely if tourists visiting our shores could enjoy local meat and produce? That simple connection between the soil and the plate is at the heart of what we are promoting today,”

He revealed that hotels and resorts in Fiji’s main tourism regions spent more than $74 million on fresh produce in 2017, with over half of that amount going towards imported items. According to him, this is where Fiji can make a major shift.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Hon. Tomasi Tunabuna, paid tribute to farmers, describing them as the backbone of the nation.

“For our farmers, you are the backbone of this nation. This show is for you, a platform to showcase your ingenuity, learn new techniques, and connect with others who share your passion for the land”.

He also urged students and young people to take advantage of the event, calling agriculture the foundation for Fiji’s food security and economic resilience.

Over the next four days, the Agriculture Show will feature competitions, exhibitions, and demonstrations under the theme “Be resilient, Produce Smart, Go Local and Grow Agro-Tourism.”

