Agriculture Ministry focuses on role regularization

The Ministry of Agriculture is working on regularizing certain roles.

This was highlighted by Ministry’s Head of Human Resources Isikeli Bosevakaturaga before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources to make submissions on the Ministry’s 2019–2022 Annual Report.

Standing Committee on Natural Resources member Taito Rokomatu stated that during their visits to agricultural stations they found out that majority of the staff are working for more than 10 years but are still not permanent.

The Head of Human Resource says while many possess valuable experience and technical skills, all appointments must go through the proper recruitment and selection channels.

“Those that have been in the ministry for more than 10 to 12 years, the process is that we are currently making sure that we follow the due diligence process in terms of recruitment and selection for them to come in. Because they have the technical qualification, and in terms of merit, they will have to come through that process.”

He adds that they have received approval for the regularization of 76 field assistants with the research division and that’s currently in the process.

