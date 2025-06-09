Ageing farmers raise food security concerns

[Photo: File]

Agriculture officials in the North are raising concerns over the growing number of young people leaving farming, warning that an ageing farming population could pose a risk to the country’s future food security.

Agriculture Principal Officer North Sujendra Prasad says many villages are now largely dependent on older farmers, as younger people move to urban areas in search of other opportunities.

Prasad is urging young people to consider agriculture as a viable career, particularly as the Government continues to provide grants and other support programmes to encourage them into farming.

“They help the youth. And our agricultural workers also go to do the awareness. And we also encourage the youth to come to farming. And we are seeing that many people who went to Suva, went to Vitilevu, come back again because if we see in the village, only old people are left to do agriculture.”

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says farmers with unused land can approach the Agriculture Ministry for advice and assistance through programmes such as the Northern Development Programme.

Support includes seeds, sugarcane planting materials and assistance with irrigation for farmers who do not have water pumps, tanks or pipes.

Prasad says using more land for agriculture is important as the Northern Division continues to develop economically.

He warns that if people continue moving away from farming, Fiji could become increasingly dependent on imported vegetables and other food commodities.

Prasad says strengthening local agriculture would not only improve food security but also help keep money within the country, allowing Government resources to be directed towards other priorities such as health and education.

He is encouraging landowners with available land to make use of the assistance available and contribute to strengthening agriculture in the North.