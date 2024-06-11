AG reminds FICAC to maintain integrity and independence

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Attorney General Graham Leung has reminded the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption staff about the importance of maintaining political neutrality, transparency and accountability within the organization.

Leung during his courtesy visit to FICAC says the public’s expects utmost accountability and urged legal professionals and heads of departments to abide by the law and work diligently to eradicate corruption.

The A-G emphasized the importance of appropriately using taxpayers’ money for lawful purposes and reminded staff that FICAC is not a persecution agency but a body of civil servants.

He has encouraged the Commission to focus on upholding the principles of the constitution and eradicating corruption.

The AG highlighted that FICAC is recognized as an independent legal institution mandated under section 115 of the 2013 Constitution of the Republic of Fiji and its role is to investigate, institute, and conduct criminal proceedings against corruption and ensuring the law is upheld at all times.

Leung adds that one of his priorities is to appoint a substantive Commissioner as soon as possible.