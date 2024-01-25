Adherence to sea rules crucial

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, mentioned that adherence to simple sea rules could have prevented the fatal accident that claimed the life of a youth in Malolo last month.

Speaking at the Mobile Skills and Empowerment and Boat Master Licence Training in Tavua Village on Malolo Island, the Minister emphasized the importance of following sea rules to avoid such tragic incidents.

The Minister stresses the benefits of the Boat Master License for the youth of Malolo, saying it will enable them to understand the rules and regulations of sea travel and potentially secure employment opportunities at nearby hotels.

Article continues after advertisement

“There were numerous incidents that happened at the Mamanuca seas, so in the recent fatal incident – we found out that the man that was operating the fibreglass that day didn’t have a license. So this training is crucial to help them to be licensed boat operators.”

Participant Nemia Domovinaka says after the two week training session, he now knows the importance of operating a fibreglass boat.

“I have learnt a lot of lessons after the two weeks training, the significance of knowing the seal rules, the knowledge to be able to protect the passengers while at sea and so forth.”

Village Turaga ni Koro Viliame Tuivunilagi says this training was important as sea is their only mode of transportation.

“I feel that the training is timely as this will ensure the safety of villagers when we go to the mainland or from the mainland to our island.”

The training covered Boat Master Licence, Restricted Master Engineer Class 6, and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights.

The training saw the participation of 17 females and 64 males, with a total of 81 participants.