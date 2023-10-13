Addressing social issues through NCP

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs highlighted another milestone achievement of the culture, heritage, and arts sectors in Fiji with the launch of the Fiji National Culture Policy compilation as an overarching policy document last night.

Speaking at the launch, iTaukei Affairs Assistant Minister Isikeli Tuiwailevu said this new policy will serve as a guiding document based on the ideological foundation of Fiji’s national development plan.

Tuiwailevu believes that the Fiji National Culture Policy will address modernization, trade, democracy, governance, ethics, and human rights while fostering cultural diversity, economic growth, and sustainable development.

“The policy objectives include providing equal access to culture, recognizing culture’s role in sustainable development, and safeguarding heritage for future generations, fostering creativity and intercultural dialogue, leveraging culture for tourism, and mainstreaming culture into public policy.”

The Assistant Minister says that it took ten years to develop this policy until the cabinet endorsed it this year.

Tuiwailevu is optimistic that the National Culture Policy will set the foundation for the cultural sector to explode in Fiji.