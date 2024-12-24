ADB provides $5m grant for Vanuatu quake relief

[Source: Supplied]

The Asian Development Bank has provided five million dollars in contingent disaster financing to support emergency relief efforts in Vanuatu.

The country suffered losses after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck its capital Port Vila on December 17th.

Fourteen people died in the quake which caused significant damage to reservoirs, power lines, commercial buildings, embassies, and a hospital.

A state of emergency and curfew are in place.



ADB’s five million dollar grant to Vanuatu comes from the 5th phase of the Pacific Disaster Resilience Program, which also supported progress in strengthening the country’s capacity to manage and reduce disaster risks.

The funds will support the government as it manages its emergency re-sponse.

ADB Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office Regional Director Shane Rosenthal says in times of disaster, fast-disbursing finance is critical to help the government quickly respond to the crisis, and deliver emergency relief to those in need.