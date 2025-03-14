ADB initiative strengthens Fiji's economy

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Fiji’s business landscape is witnessing a significant shift, with the ADB Frontier initiative supporting businesses with the potential for 20% annual growth.

The program provides seed funding of US$50,000 to US$200,000, with flexible repayments based on revenue rather than fixed terms.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says this initiative will help medium enterprises grow and create jobs as the government strengthens Fiji’s business ecosystem.

“These businesses can act as economic ‘anchors,’ benefiting smaller enterprises by creating jobs and stimulating local economies as their economic ripple effect is far more reaching.”



ADB Frontier Platform Manager Matthew Viner says the initiative aims to catalyze the growth of businesses with strong potential, particularly those in the blue economy and sustainable sectors.

Viner stresses the importance of supporting businesses that not only show growth potential but also align with sustainability goals, creating long-term impact for the Pacific.

“So we’re looking for companies that need our capital. Maybe they’re not able to get capital from traditional sources and so are looking for different approaches. Another element is that we have a mission to drive sustainability through ocean impact and blue economy and make sure that we’re on the right side of climate change in the long run. We also support more companies that have turnover of around 400,000 Fiji dollars.”

Kahuto Pacific, a recipient of the initiative, uses the funding to enhance operations and contribute to climate adaptation in Fiji.

Managing Director Christopher Saili says the funding has been transformative, helping us become investment-ready and expand our network.

The Deputy Prime Minister says a major legislative milestone which is the access to Business Funding Bill 2025, which, if agreed to in Parliament today, will make Fiji the first Pacific nation to introduce laws for capital raising through Small Offers, Peer-to-Peer Lending and Crowdfunding.

