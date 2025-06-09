Acting PM welcomes INS Kadmatt to Fiji

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad at the Indian Naval Ship INS Kadmatt Deck Reception

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, welcomed the Indian Naval Ship INS Kadmatt, saying that this visit marks an important step in India’s cooperation to promote the Blue Pacific as an Ocean of Peace.

Speaking at the Deck Reception, Professor Prasad highlighted that this is the fourth visit by an Indian naval ship to Fiji, and each visit has strengthened the trust and mutual respect between the two nations.

He also expressed anticipation for many more visits and a deepening of naval cooperation and partnerships to promote and protect this vast region as an Ocean of Peace.

“He wished to extend once again the deepest appreciation to the Government of India and to the Indian Navy for this visit. He commended the professionalism, discipline, and dedication of the crew of INS Kadmatt and wished them well for the rest of their stay in Fiji.”

Professor Prasad also extended gratitude to the Indian government for its investment in training and technical cooperation for Fiji’s defence personnel under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation framework.

He says these initiatives are helping to build a professional, modern, and capable defence force for Fiji.

