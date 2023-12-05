ACP Driu calls for heightened professionalism

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu has issued a warning to officers, urging them to elevate their performance and deliver the expected services of a professional institution.

This morning, ACP Driu commenced the Divisional Operations Readiness Checks in the Eastern Division.

He emphasizes that neither excuses nor the failure to provide services will be tolerated during the busy festive season, as it negatively affects public perception and diminishes respect for the police force.

ACP Driu asserts that the public seeks actions and results, not excuses. According to the Head of Operations, the majority of complaints about their service or officers are rooted in excuses.

Additionally, ACP Driu underscores that prioritizing the interests of the people they serve necessitates consistency, professionalism, and mastering the basics.



He contends that by addressing these aspects, the force can reduce complaints against the police and improve relations with both the police and the public.

ACP Driu also directs the attention of senior officers and those in supervisory roles, putting them on notice.

He urges all individuals in leadership positions to rise to the occasion and fulfill their responsibilities.

ACP Driu challenges these leaders to hold their subordinates accountable, mentor them, and emphasize that no one is indispensable in the organization – everyone is answerable to the law.