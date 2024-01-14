Accident lands two in hospital

A person has been admitted to Lautoka Hospital in critical condition after the vehicle he was traveling in veered off the road and hit an electric post.

The incident occurred around 1pm yesterday along Queens Rd, Malaqere, Sigatoka.

The second passenger, a 34-year-old, is also admitted to Lautoka Hospital after an operation on his left shoulder, while the third passenger was treated and sent home.

According to the Police a 17-year-old student was driving with four passengers when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into an EFL post.

The fourth passenger, along with the driver, fled the scene as they were both intoxicated with liquor.

Investigation continues.