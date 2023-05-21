Accident claims life of Nadi woman

A 40-year-old woman from Nabila Village died following an accident in Nadi last night.

It is alleged that the woman was crossing the road when she was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old man.

The incident occurred after 6 p.m. last night along the Queens Highway near Uciwai in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

She was rushed to Nadi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The national road death toll currently stands at 38, compared to 12 for the same period last year.