Accident claims life of 22-year-old

[Source: Photo Supplied]

A road accident in Nasinu has claimed the life of a 22-year-old taxi driver.

Police confirm the victim was driving towards Nausori and allegedly failed to stop at the Kalokalo Crescent traffic lights.

It is alleged his vehicle hit another vehicle driven by a 22-year-old who was making a right turn into Kalokalo Crescent.

Due to the impact of the collision, the victim’s vehicle tumbled several times.

According to Police, the victim was rushed to the Valelevu Health Centre but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation continues.

The national road death toll currently stands at 23 compared to 9 for the same period last year.