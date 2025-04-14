Access to safe water improves health in Nayau

[Photo: Supplied]

Access to clean and safe drinking water is transforming lives in the remote villages of Nayau in Lau with health professionals already noting a reduction in waterborne diseases.

This is according to Nayau island nurse Timoci Bulitavo who says they have seen these changes since the commissioning of groundwater projects two years ago.

Two more groundwater projects have been commissioned in the villages of Narocivo and Salia.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavo says clean water makes a huge difference not just in homes, but in the overall wellbeing of the community.

“So this kind of projects are mostly needed in the maritime areas, especially if we are out here as health professionals and also school teachers.”

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says the borehole systems are part of a wider government initiative to construct 1,500 boreholes in the country.

“We anticipate that in the next couple of years we will still be able to roll out the programme that we have designed. 750 boreholes for Viti levu , 500 boreholes for Vanua Levu , and 250 boreholes for the outer islands.”

Vosarogo also stressed the importance of proper maintenance and safeguarding of the newly installed water systems.

He adds the boreholes were strategically placed after successful geophysical assessments, and are now providing a sustainable source of water in areas where traditional creeks and streams have dried up due to climate change.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.