A worrying lifestyle trend

[File Photo]

A worrying trend in lifestyle has emerged as individuals have swiftly lost the value of family which is largely attributed to the influence of modernization in society.

The view was shared by Empower Pacific’s Chief Executive Patrick Morgam at a recent talanoa session on the prevention of suicide hosted by the Health Ministry.

Morgam encourages people to invest in interaction with their families over engagement in technology, as the approach to mental health moves to the grassroots.

He strongly advocates for genuine people-to-people interaction, which will eventually revitalize the morale of individuals in an era of evolving lifestyles.

Morgam also emphasizes the assistance available to stabilize lifestyle, with counsellors to empower individuals through support to overcome challenges.

As Empower Pacific offers counselling for individuals struggling with issues in life, its Chief Executive welcomes people to reach out to them for a one-on-one interaction or through their toll-free line 5626.