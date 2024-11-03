A new ray of sunshine shines over RFMF

A new ray of sunshine has shone on the families of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces after the completion of their Reconciliation and Restoration Programme.

The eight-month initiative concluded with a “matanigasau”, a traditional apology ceremony between the families of the Counter Revolutionary Warfare Unit and the members of RFMF at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva yesterday.

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says a new chapter unfolds for the families of the CRW and RFMF after they sought forgiveness from each other for the events that transpired in the mutiny of 2000.

“After the reconciliation and restoration ceremony today, we should set aside our differences … even if we have nothing to say, shake hands to show that your heart and soul is clear from the conflicts of the past.”

Seruvakula says it has been a long journey from 1987 onwards, in which a lot of pain has been endured which has left a lot of uncertainty among Fijians.

He urged the past, present and future members of the RFMF to adhere to their oath to serve the people and God for the betterment of our current and future generations.

Seruvakula expressed gratitude to the Commander of the RFMF Ro Jone Kalouniwai and his staff for uniting the people involved and affected by conflicts over the years.

The Chair of GCC says the renewed relationship should be maintained after the reconciliation and restoration ceremony, ensuring the safety and security of Fijians so as to maintain peace in the country.