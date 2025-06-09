A father's voice lives on behind bars

Source: FCS / Facebook

Once caught in the wrong crowd, Josaia Vusuya now carves a new path through the Fiji Corrections Service’s Joinery Rehabilitation Program.

Originally from the village of Drauniivi in Ra, Vusuya says prison changed his life in ways he never imagined.

He says after receiving his sentence and being incarcerated, he discovered a hidden talent he never knew he had.

Vusuya says numerous pastors visited the prison and preached powerful messages that he embraced.

He admits before prison, he ignored his father’s advice to let go of his gang because they would determine the path he would take.

He now believes that advice could have saved him.

“When I came in, I went through some rehab classes like Alpha and anger management. I only completed three of these important ses-sions, but they were more than enough to guide me. These classes helped put me in the right direction. When I was at the Minimum Cor-rections Centre, I was told to join the joinery program, and now that I’ve discovered my talent, I see my true potential.”

He is confident that once released, he will continue creating.

Although his father passed away last year, Vusuya says his words still live on.

He is using his journey as a message to the youth, warning them against following the wrong crowd.

Vusuya says it only takes one wrong decision to open a door where society starts looking down on you, and from there, life can quickly spiral away from the values taught at home.

