94 percent increase in drug cases

[Source: Fiji Police]

Drug cases for the month of January recorded a significant 94 percent increase, as 169 illicit drug cases were registered compared to 87 for the same period last year.

According to the police, of the 169 cases, 153 pertained to the unlawful possession of illicit drugs, 15 were related to unlawful cultivation, and one was an unlawful importation of drugs.

Twenty-four percent, or 40 cases, were associated with methamphetamine, while the remaining 129 cases were linked to the unlawful possession or cultivation of marijuana.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says fighting and curbing the illicit drug trade needs a collaborative approach, as community support is vital to the success of drug operations.

A/CP Chew says the successful raids and arrests made in the Northern Division in recent weeks are an example of effective police-community partnerships.

He adds that information has been forthcoming about the cultivation and distribution of drugs, namely marijuana, and this has resulted in the seizure and arrest of individuals involved in the sale of marijuana.

A/CP Chew says similar collaborative efforts can assist in curbing other serious crimes.