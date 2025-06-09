90 years, 9,000 mangroves

In commemoration of its 90th anniversary, Punjas Group, in partnership with the Ministry of Forestry, planted 9000 mangrove seedlings at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi today.

This initiative reflects the company’s long-term commitment to sustainability and the protection of Fiji’s coastal ecosystems for future generations.

Managing Director of Punjas Group, Rajesh Punja, said the activity was a meaningful way to give back to the communities and environment that have supported the company over the years.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we mark 90 years, we wanted to do something meaningful that gives back to the land and people who have been part of our journey. Mangroves protect our shores and support life. It’s a small step, but one that carries a lot of heart.”

Punja further emphasized the importance of sustainable practices in business and environmental responsibility.

“The Punjas family has always believed in building for the long term—whether it’s business or our environment. Planting these mangroves is a way of saying thank you to Fiji and of doing our part for the next generation.”

Punjas Assistant Advertising Manager Mayur Palwankar echoed similar sentiments and underscored the ecological value of mangroves.

“It helps to sustain the environment of Fiji; it is also very crucial for the generation’s sustainability in the coming years. So this is our way to give back to the society and share our appreciation for the Fijian communities,” he said.

The mangrove planting was carried out by Punjas staff, with technical guidance and coordination provided by the Ministry of Forestry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.