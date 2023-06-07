$81 million in budget support sealed

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Australia’s Acting Ambassador to Fiji, Stuart Watts.

Eighty-one million dollars in budget support by the Australian Government has been signed this morning between Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Australia’s Acting High Commissioner to Fiji, Stuart Watts.

Prasad says the funds will be utilized in different areas where policy reforms are needed.

He says they will be identifying sectors that need focus.

“Our partnership between Fiji and Australia has strengthened over the years in a wide range of areas, including the areas of security, defense, health education, climate change, trade, and economic cooperation.”

The Finance Minister says Australia has continued to be a supportive partner to Fiji, and this was evident when Fiji was faced with cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stuart says Australia and Fiji share a deep and enduring relationship.

He says that Australia’s longstanding cooperation with Fiji includes support for the health and education sectors, support for private sector development, infrastructure development, assistance with humanitarian response, and government initiatives, among other bilateral and regional issues.

“Australia has provided $290 million in budget support over the last three years. This has contributed to buffering the economic shock caused by the pandemic and assisting Fiji’s recovery.”

He says the budget support would not have been possible without the many positive reforms the government of Fiji has undertaken and will continue to undertake.