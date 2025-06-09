Dr. Tudravu passes away after decades of service

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has this afternoon confirmed the passing of its Permanent Secretary, Dr Jemesa Tudravu.

The Ministry says Dr Tudravu passed away yesterday.

Dr Tudravu dedicated more than three decades of service to Fiji’s health sector.

He served as an Orthopaedic Surgeon after completing specialist training at Newcastle Hospital in Australia, before taking up senior leadership roles including Medical Superintendent at Lautoka Hospital and the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, Chief Medical Advisor, and Acting Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services.

He was appointed Permanent Secretary in February 2024.

The Ministry says Dr Tudravu led with humility, integrity, commitment and compassion throughout his career.

It has extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all those who had the privilege of working with him.

The Ministry says he is remembered for his life of service, his leadership, and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

Dr Luisa Cikamatana is currently acting in the role of Permanent Secretary.