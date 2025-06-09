$70K for Ministers to celebrate independence overseas

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Government spent over $70,000 on the participation of the Prime Minister, five Ministers and one Assistant Minister during Fiji’s Independence Day celebrations overseas this year.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed the figures in a written response to Parliament this week.

Rabuka’s travel expenses amounted to $8,899.95.

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga spent $11,783.84 while Employment Minister Agni Singh’s costs were $7,165.72.

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru recorded $8,583.93 and Women, Children and Social Protection Minister Sashi Kiran spent $6,328.

Information Minister Lynda Tabuya’s costs stood at $11,551.68 while Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa incurred $10,500.55.

Rabuka provided the details after Opposition MP Premila Kumar asked for the total expenditure linked to the ministers’ participation in Independence Day events held abroad.

