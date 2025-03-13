Building permit value soars

[ Source: Fiji Bureau of Statistics ]

A total of $588.9 million worth of building permits were issued across all divisions last year, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

This marks an increase compared to 2022, when permits valued at $305.8 million were issued.

The growth continued in 2023, with a slight increase of $6,000, leading to the substantial rise in 2024.

The report reveals that 1,019 building permits were granted in 2024, with 16.3 per cent issued in the Northern Division, 39.7 per cent in the Western Division and 44 per cent in the Central Division.

While the number of permits issued saw a 41 per cent decline compared to the previous year, the total value of construction works surged by 92.2 per cent.

Additionally, the report states that 338 completion certificates, valued at $131 million, were issued in 2024.

However, this represented a 51.1 per cent decrease from the previous year. Despite this drop, the overall value of construction work increased by 6.8 per cent.

In terms of completion certificates, the Western Division received the largest share at 56.9 per cent, followed by the Central Division with 40.7 per cent and the Northern Division with just 2.4 per cent.

