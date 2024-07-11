$6m allocation for workplace compensation

In a significant move aimed at streamlining workplace compensation processes, the Ministry of Employment has been allocated six million dollars to address pending cases of death and injury.

Speaking on the matter, Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad highlighted that the allocation reflects a transitional phase in how compensation for workplace incidents is managed.

Despite the established presence of the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji, Professor Prasad says the Ministry has traditionally been heavily involved in assessments and related activities.

“So the whole thing is still in transition. So some activities, because even with the existence of ACCF, the Employment Ministry was still doing a lot of the work, assessment and all that. So it’s a, the whole thing is in a transition now.”

Under the new arrangement, state employees, will now directly receive compensation through the Ministry.

This shift is intended to enhance the efficiency and oversight of compensation processes, ensuring that they are handled more directly and effectively.

The ACCF will continue to play a crucial role in processing these cases, maintaining its function in overseeing and managing compensation claims.

This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Employment and the ACCF signifies a concerted approach to improve accountability and streamline operations in workplace injury compensation.