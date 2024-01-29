650 employers slammed with penalties

The Fiji National Provident Fund has penalized 650 employers for failing to provide the correct narrations for their online payments.

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the fund has collected under $100,000 in penalty fees as a result of this issue.

Vodonaivalu says these employers failed to provide current invoice numbers and even their employer reference numbers when making online payments.

He adds that more than 35,000 employees were affected, and in these cases, the funds were diverted and kept under the FNPF Suspense Account.

He says this is an ongoing issue and one that the Fund has been trying to resolve with employers for the sake of the members.

Vodonaivalu says their team spends a considerable amount of time sifting through these payments and reaching out to employers to determine the correct amount to be paid to the right member accounts.

There is a late payment penalty of $100 per employee per month.