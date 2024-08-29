600 Marijuana plants seized in Rakiraki

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The Rakiraki Police recently raided a farm where more than 600 plants believed to be marijuana was seized.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says that three men were also arrested during the raid and are in police custody.

ACP Driu says the raid was conducted in the interior of Nalawa.

Article continues after advertisement

Driu states that aside from seized plants, branches and sacks of green leaves also believed to be marijuana were confiscated.

The head of the Fiji Police Operations adds seizures for both white and green drugs continue to be made in the five policing divisions, as Police focus on those involved in the supply of the illicit substances.