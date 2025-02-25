58 evacuation centres active

[ File Photo ]

Over 1,500 people are taking shelter at the 58 evacuation centres currently active in the country.

The National Disaster Management Office says 1,518 evacuees are sheltering at these centres.

In the Northern Division, there are 38 active evacuation centres housing 1,202 evacuees, while the Eastern Division has 19 active centres with 294 evacuees.

Article continues after advertisement

The Central Division has one evacuation centre open, currently sheltering 22 evacuees.

Meanwhile, according to the Fiji Meteorological Service, rain remains in the forecast; however, it is expected to ease by tonight.

Rain activity is expected to pick up again from Thursday as the system near Vanuatu intensifies and moves southeast.

The system near Vanuatu was designated as TD 10F yesterday evening.