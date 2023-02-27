Fiji Fringe Festival underway

[Source: File]

The Fiji Fringe Festival, which is a celebration of art and culture, is currently underway in Suva.

The event aims to promote local artists and their achievements.

Over 100 artists will perform at the festival.

Festival company Director Sharleen Ali says Fringe is a celebration of all creative art forms and after the lifting of COVID restrictions, this is an opportunity to get the festival vibes back again.

“Think we’re really trying to bring back that carnival feel as well, because I’m sure that we’re aliasing out on all the rides and all the food and the candy floss, especially. I am, anyways. And then the added bonus of having over 200 local artists performing for you live.”

Featuring at the festival will be the theatrical play “Accident,” produced by USP’s Oceania Center for Arts and Culture.

“The play centers around four people ratu peni , his daughter Salote Sharmila, and her son Rahul. And it’s really about relationships .It’s about relationships, it’s about memories, it’s about identity, also of belonging.”

100 local artists are involved, and more than 30 shows have been organized for the festival.

The festival will host a family-friendly carnival with kid’s rides, kids’ activities, and various free and ticketed shows.