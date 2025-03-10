$46 million to combat overloading

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is implementing reforms to improve Fiji’s transport system but challenges in road safety and accessibility persist.

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva outlined the government’s vision to create a sustainable, technology-driven transport system that enhances safety and efficiency for all Fijians. .

One of the key concerns raised by the LTA’s efforts is the ongoing issue of overloading, which has long threatened Fiji’s road infrastructure.

Tuinaceva pointed out that the $46 million investment in portable weighers, which aim to address this by ensuring that vehicles adhere to weight limits.

These weighers are part of a broader strategy to improve enforcement, with body cameras already implemented to enhance transparency.

While these measures are positive steps, Tuinaceva said that their impact would depend heavily on consistent enforcement across the country.

The LTA is also pushing for digital transformation, with a focus on improving service delivery. This includes expanding its offices nationwide to ensure accessibility for all Fijians, regardless of their location.

Substantial investments have been made in ICT, including online services to make processes more efficient.

However, while these technological advances may help streamline operations, they will need to be paired with solid infrastructure to address the gaps in rural areas, where access to these services can remain a challenge.

Another ambitious focus for the LTA is promoting greener transport solutions.

Tuinaceva states that feasibility studies are underway to explore the adoption of electric vehicles, with efforts to establish emission standards to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

The LTA, he adds is also partnering with international bodies like the World Bank and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to improve public transport and vehicle safety.

The success of these initiatives, Tuinaceva says will depend on the integration of green solutions with the existing transport network and their acceptance by the public.

