46 iTaukei businesses assisted by TLTB in 2024

The iTaukei Land Trust approved and financially supported 46 iTaukei businesses in 2024.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says this amounts to $3 million in assistance over the past year.

Vasu says this is a good start as the ministry, through iTLTB, helps Itaukei businesses to thrive.

This support includes 23 business trusts, cooperatives, and iTaukei companies, alongside 23 individual iTaukei businesses.

Vasu emphasized the importance of utilizing this assistance, urging iTaukei individuals to take advantage of the support available to them.

He highlights the need for iTaukei people to seize these opportunities to help lift themselves out of poverty.

The efforts by the iTaukei Land Trust Board to support local businesses aim to foster growth and sustainability within the iTaukei community, ultimately contributing to greater economic independence and development.

