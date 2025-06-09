343 teachers resign, FPA calls for reform

File photo

The Fiji Principals Association is sounding the alarm on teacher resignations, overcrowded classrooms, and discipline policies, which they say are no longer effective.

Speaking at their annual conference in Nadi, Association President Vishnu Deo Sharma warned that the education system is under pressure and needs urgent reforms.

He emphasized that while the issues are real, solutions are within reach if the government and schools collaborate.

Sharma says this year, 343 teachers resigned for higher pay abroad, causing principals to warn of disrupted learning and school instability.

However, the members of the association feel that there should be measures put in place by the ministry to stop this brain drain and the core factor remains teacher remuneration. The comparison is not only with Australia and New Zealand, but with other neighboring Pacific Island countries and private sector.

Sharma is calling for discipline policies that guide students with respect and resilience, not punish them.

Our behavior management policies must reflect the values we wish to instill in our learners, respect, responsibility, empathy, and resilience. We must move away from the punitive models which we are moving, and focus solely on discipline, and move towards restorative practices that build relationships, encourage self-reflection, and empower students to make choices.

Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro says discipline means creating safe, fair classrooms where students are valued, with principals leading by example.

As heads of school in your respective schools, you must develop inclusive school cultures that celebrate diversity and foster respect for all individuals. Ensure that your schools are safe havens where all students feel valued and encouraged to express themselves.

The three day conference ended yesterday.

