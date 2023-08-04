30 graduate from Vuli ni Sausauvou program

Thirty participants from all the chiefly families in the province of Naitasiri have graduated today after their six weeks of training.

The training program called the ‘Vuli ni Sausauvou’ is organized by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to groom young men from chiefly families about their roles and responsibilities as leaders of the vanua.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the ministry is conducting this initiative to assist young men in chiefly families with their decision making and leadership skills and to build them to become better chiefs in the future.

According to the Deputy CEO of the iTaukei Affairs Board Josefa Toganivalu, the participants also have practical exercises that enables them to practice what they have learnt.

“The young chiefs from Naitasiri visited places linked to their program including the Ministry of ITaukei Affairs Board office, the Veitarogi Vanua and the Fiji Museum as part of their training program.”

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has conducted the Vuli Ni Sausauvou in seven provinces including Naitasiri and is planning to serve the Ra province in the coming months.