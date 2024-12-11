3 Fijian kids benefit from KOICA donation

[Source: Supplied]

Three Fijian children living with hearing impediments including microtia and atresia received a boost with the donation of state-of-the-art bone conducting hearing aid devices by the KOICA Alumni Club.

The donation of the USD$4,500 was formalized at an event held at the Frank Hilton Organisation, where KOICA Fiji Office members handed over the aids.

Microtia is a congenital condition characterized by an underdeveloped or absent external ear (pinna) and is often accompanied by atresia, where the ear canal is closed or missing. This condition results in conductive hearing loss, as sound cannot effectively pass through the malformed outer and middle ear.

Bone conduction hearing aids offer a transformative solution by bypassing the outer and middle ear, directly transmitting sound to the inner ear.

Frank Hilton Organisation chief executive officer Sureni Perera extended their gratitude to KOICA Fiji Office, Chunghyeon Oh, KOICA Global Doctor, for their support.

“This generous donation has significantly impacted the lives of three beneficiaries, providing them with the gift of hearing and improving their overall quality of life. We sincerely thank KOICA Fiji Office for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of children with disabilities”, said Frank Hilton Organization CEO Sureni Perera.

Hankyulsam Cho, KOICA Fiji Office Country Director said even small contributions such as hearing aids could lead to progress in Fiji and she expressed her continued support for Frank Hilton Organisation.