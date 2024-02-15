$220 million hotel investment by Hari Punja Group

In the move towards addressing the 4,000-room shortage in the country, the Hari Punja Group has announced another major $220 million investment project in the tourism sector.

The Hari Punja Group will be constructing a 5-star luxury hotel at Wailoaloa Beach, Nadi.

Group Chair Hari Punja confirmed this major investment during a press conference earlier today.

Punja says the project will also include sustainable tourism with the inclusion of eco-friendly products like solar-powered rooms and environmentally friendly products.

“Because of the shortage, the room rate has gone up. A room rate at the hotels in Denarau is $1,200 a night, which used to be $300 before that, giving a bad name to Fiji. So this project will not solve the problem, but at least we are working towards solving the problem.”

The hotel will have 258 rooms with all the luxury of ocean views.

He says that the project will be managed by Rydges Australia, one of the most recognized brands in Australia and New Zealand.

Construction work is expected to begin in June and open for business in June 2026.