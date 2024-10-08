2025 school calendar released

The Ministry of Education has released the 2025 school calendar.

The first term of the school year 2025 will commence on January 27th and end on May 2nd.

The school break for term one will be from May 5th to May 16th, with term two of school to commence on the 19th of May.

The second school term will end on August 22nd, with the school break taking effect from August 25th for two weeks.

This means that the term two school break will end on September 5th, with students to resume school on September 8th.

The last school term will conclude on December 5th before a seven-week school holiday takes effect.

Term one and two of 2025 will have 14 weeks each, while the last term of school will only have 13 weeks.