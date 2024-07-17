20 market vendor’s benefits from food training session

[Source: Supplied]

The Labasa Council has facilitated a food training session for 20 market vendors under the Markets Change project.

This initiative was supported by the UN Women and UNDP to equip Labasa Market Vendors Association members with critical skills for safer food handling.

Participants in the training gained valuable knowledge on hygiene standards, safe food handling, and best practices to ensure the quality and safety of their products.

[Source: Supplied]

The training has enabled them to address the food safety needs of their customers and the communities they serve.

UN Women Representative Delphine Serumaga says the training will not only foster a safer and healthier market but will also empower the economic potential of women.

A representative from the Labasa Town Council Health Unit says that the collaborative effort is essential to promoting food safety.

The training covered financial literacy and agriculture topics and was tailored to the specific needs identified through a vendor training needs assessment.

The M4C project promotes gender equality through the economic empowerment of women market vendors in Fiji, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.