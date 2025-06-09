20 communities join $7.5m climate project

[Source: Live and Learn Fiji/Facebook]

Twenty communities in Vanua Levu are set to benefit from a three-year environmental resilience and climate adaptation initiative.

This follows the successful launch of the national Kiwa Empower Project, valued at $7.5 million for Fiji, Tuvalu, and the Solomon Islands, funded by the European Union, France, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Most of the targeted communities are coastal and vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Under the project, they will undergo training and implement nature-based solutions to strengthen climate resilience.

Regional Project Manager Subesh Prasad says this marks a significant milestone in addressing the needs and ongoing challenges faced by affected communities.

“We acknowledge the support of the commissioner’s north office. Their support has been very instrumental to this Kiwa Empower project, not only on this but also on all the other Live & Learn projects that have been implemented in the Northern division.”

Country Director for Live & Learn Environmental Education Fiji, Dorris Susau, commended the resilience and commitment of communities where the project will be implemented.

“When we design and implement it, it is aligned with national priorities, and more importantly, it addresses the need of the community in the manner that is relevant and appropriate to you, so it’s not about us; it’s all about you.”

She highlighted that partnership and collaboration remain central to the Kiwa Empower Project, with a commitment to continue supporting rural and remote communities in the North.

The project will focus on key areas including conservation, disaster risk reduction, food security, gender equality, disability and social inclusion, water resource management, and human health.

The twenty participating communities are Naivaka, Naiviqiri, Nasau, Ravuka, Cawadevo, Visoqo, and 14 others across Cakaudrove.

