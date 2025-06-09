$198k excavator to elevate agriculture education in Navuso

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Students of the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute will benefit from a $198,000 excavator that was handed over by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Saturday.

Rabuka urged students to make full use of the assistance, as it will boost productivity, especially in areas such as land clearing, installation of drainage systems, construction of ponds and reservoirs, terracing, leveling, and digging.

He reminded students of the vital role farmers play in Fiji’s growing economy, as the government works to reduce reliance on imports.

He further emphasized the importance of investing in agriculture to ensure food security and sustainable development in Fiji.

Head of the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute, Uraia Waibuta, expressed gratitude on behalf of the students, adding that the equipment will enhance both their knowledge and practical skills.

