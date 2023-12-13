183 nursing and healthcare students graduate

One hundred and eighty three students have turned their dreams into reality, after graduating from the TISI Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education in Labasa today.

The students graduated from three programmes offered by the institution; 97 from Bachelor of Nursing Science, 21 in Postgraduate Diploma of Midwifery and 65 from aged care and community care.

Chief Guest, Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad applauded the students for their resilience to overcome their challenges and achieve their aspiration in life.

Prasad says the students’ success is not only a reflection of their hard work, but also their commitment to the noble profession of nursing.

“It reflects our understanding that a robust healthcare system is predicated not just on facilities and equipment, but fundamentally on well-educated, highly trained and compassionate healthcare providers.”

Prasad has assured the Coalition Government’s continued financial support to the institution, as it is one of the keystone of their commitment towards healthcare education that will strengthen the healthcare system in Fiji.

It was a heart-warming tale of triumph for Zeenia Mohammed and her family, who defied the odd to scoop the Overall Academic Excellence Award.

Zeenia’s parents were over the moon, to witness their daughter achieve her dream job.

TISI Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education has been training aspiring medical professionals throughout the country for almost two decades since its establishment in 2005.