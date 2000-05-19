16 women ready to drive change

Sixteen women have today graduated from Outsource Fiji’s Thrive for Women Leadership Program.

Outsource Fiji Morika Hunter says these women are emerging leaders positioned to shape the future of one of Fiji’s fastest-growing industries.

Hunter says they have been equipped with practical tools to lead confidently and drive change in the workplace.

She says participants gained leadership skills, a deeper understanding of team dynamics, and the ability to harness artificial intelligence to strengthen their decision-making.

She adds that the program is a vital step in building a pipeline of qualified female leaders who can help shape the future of the outsourcing industry.

“And we can only do that by supporting each and every one of you. So for us, to have you come in, to have you complete the course, and then to be able to take that back and apply it is the best thing that we want to achieve out of this.”

Hunter says the women were exposed to tools that helped them apply leadership theory in real time, with a focus on integrating AI into how they manage and support their teams.

Executive Director Wivou also highlighted the rapid growth of Fiji’s outsourcing industry:

“You know, getting a certificate like this and getting an opportunity to move up like that take some time. Today, after this, really think about where this positions you as a candidate for a potential role within the organization, within the industry.”

With AI-enhanced leadership skills and renewed confidence, these women are now well-positioned to lead in one of Fiji’s most dynamic sectors, ensuring that the growth of the industry also uplifts one of its most underutilized resources: women.

