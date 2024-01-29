13 to front court over Nadi drug busts

Thirteen people will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court, charged in relation to the seizure of more than four tonnes of methamphetamine in Nadi, following the sanctioning of charges by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drug, unlawful possession of illicit drug, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with the estimated street value of more than two billion dollars.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa says the illicit substance arrived in Fiji in late December, and the exchange of the shipment of methamphetamine believed to be made outside of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone, and the packages were delivered via a barge.

Article continues after advertisement

It is understood that a former flight attendant is among the 13 who will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.