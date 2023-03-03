12 juveniles charged last month

[Source: File]

Twelve juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, aggravated burglary, and theft offenses.

This was revealed in the Director of Public Prosecutions’ statistics for February.

According to the data, 79 people were charged with a total of 77 counts in separate incidents.

There was one incident where a 26-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The accused allegedly hit a 72-year-old woman with his car while speeding.

A 27-year-old police officer and a 30-year-old police officer were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to their 26-year-old and 29-year-old de facto partners.

There was an incident where two 24-year-old police officers were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 22-year-old woman.

The accused persons allegedly assaulted the victim, who tried to intervene when the two police officers were fighting amongst themselves.

In another incident, a 22-year-old police officer was charged with driving without a valid license and falsification of documents.

A 39-year-old police officer was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol. In another incident, a 27-year-old police officer was charged with drunken and disorderly behavior.

The accused allegedly abused a taxi driver, who refused to drive him because the accused was very drunk.

A 45-year-old police officer was charged with theft.

The accused was the revenue collector of a police station who allegedly stole $11,716.20.

There was one incident where two men were charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman.