11 evacuation centers active in the West

The road flooded in Sabeto, Nadi [Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/Facebook]

As flooding continues to affect towns and villages in the West, the Division’s Disaster Management Team is working constantly to support those affected.

Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai states that eleven evacuation centers are in operation at the moment, and the National Disaster Management Office is expecting that number to increase as heavy rain is continuing.

Lewaqai says the safety of the people is paramount, and relevant authorities are working together to ensure that.

“As of now, we have already activated 11 evacuation centers for all the Western Division and we are mending in terms of assistance that needs to be given after 48 hours, which is usually the normal operating procedure for any evacuation center.”

The Commissioner Western is advising the general public to act responsibly, heed the weather warning, and take preventative measures.

Lewaqai is appealing to people to minimize children’s movement and refrain from attempting to cross flooded bridges and waterways.

The West’s NDMO Office is up and running, and residents are being advised seek help by getting in touch with the district advisory councilors and the Turaga ni Koros.