$1.2 million grant for educators

[File Photo]

The FIJI Water Foundation yesterday announced that it will award classroom grants totalling $1.2 million to support nearly 250 local teachers this year.

The program allows any teacher from the capital city of Suva to the hardest-to-reach outer islands the opportunity to apply for funding to help ensure students have access to educational experiences and the knowledge they need to reach their full potential.

Designed to support holistic well-being and literacy and numeracy initiatives, the funding also directly supports technology tools, learning excursions, career readiness equipment and more.

FIJI Water Foundation Manager Marie Smith says it is important to empower educators by supporting them with critical resources and cutting-edge technology for their schools.

Applications will be accepted until March 31 and grant recipients will be announced in April.