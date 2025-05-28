You’ll never guess the killer… because there are TWO!

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced Housefull 5 is the most awaited film of the Hindi Film Industry, and recently, it was revealed that two versions of the Akshay Kumar starrer have been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The same raised eyebrows, and the thought behind the two versions have been the discussion point in the digital world.

And now, we have an exclusive scoop that Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 will release with two versions in cinema halls. “Both versions will have different killers.

It’s called Housefull 5 and Housefull 5 A. If the killer is X in Housefull 5, the killer would be Y in Housefull 5A.

The idea is to evoke repeat watch from the audience, as the last 20 minutes will be an altogether fresh experience, with different tides in comedy.

Book My Show will also distinctively list both the versions, to give a clear picture to audiences,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

It’s a one-of-its-kind unique strategy, and the entire industry is bullish to see how the audience reacts to the strategy of the same film releasing with two distinctly different climaxes.

“This would also lead to more conversation post the film’s release, as different set of audiences will get to witness different killers. Only Sajid Nadiadwala could come up with such an innovation,” the source tells us further.

Housefull 5 is all set to release on June 6, 2025. The film has the longest ensemble for a Hindi film, with 19 actors coming together for total chaos.

