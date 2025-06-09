Williams trained like an Avenger

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Allison Williams teamed up with a Marvel stunt trainer to prepare for her intense action scenes in M3GAN 2.0, where her character Gemma, enhanced by a cybernetic exo-suit, battles a rogue military robot.

Director Gerard Johnstone describes the scene as “Samara from The Ring meets Drunken Master,” with Williams doing much of her own stunt work.

The result is a meta, high-octane sequence where M3GAN puppeteers an unconscious Gemma through combat, showcasing Williams’ dedication and transformation into an unexpected action star.

