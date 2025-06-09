Vogue's Anna Wintour to appoint new US editorial head

Source : Reuters

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said on Thursday she will be looking for a new head of editorial content at American Vogue as she steps down from the role after nearly 40 years.

She has been the editor of Vogue U.S. since 1988 and is regarded as one of the most powerful people in the fashion world.

Wintour has raised over $300 million for the U.S. Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

She will continue as Vogue’s global editorial director and chief content officer at Condé Nast, the publisher of titles including The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and GQ.

