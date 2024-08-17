Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol starrer Border 2

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Sources confirm makers of Border 2 have signed Varun Dhawan to join Sunny Deol in Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta’s highly anticipated film. Dhawan will be taking on a significant role alongside Deol. With this powerful casting, the film will raise anticipation to new heights.

Readers may recall that a lot of names are being speculated for the remainder of the cast of Border 2. A week ago, Binnoy K Gandhi, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, commented on these reports.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that a few days back, Bollywood Hungama reported that the makers of the upcoming Sunny Deol starrer have roped in screenwriter Sumit Arora to pen the screenplay and dialogues of the much-awaited war drama. For the unversed, Sumit Arora has previously written projects like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2023), Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion (2024) and Manoj Bajpayee headlined The Family Man.