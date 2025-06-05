Vanuatu looks into revoking Andrew Tate's golden passport

[Source: BBC NEWS]

Vanuatu authorities are looking at revoking Andrew Tate’s citizenship after it was revealed that he acquired a golden passport at around the same time as his 2022 arrest in Romania for rape and human trafficking.

The self-described misogynist influencer acquired citizenship under a fast-track scheme for those who invest at least $130,000 (£96,000) in the tiny Pacific archipelago, according to an investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

The scheme has raised security concerns and led the European Union to revoke Vanuatu’s visa-free privilege in late 2024.

A Vanuatu government spokesman said authorities were “definitely looking into” Tate’s citizenship.

“Once we have the files, definitely, the processes will be in place to revoke his citizenship,” Kiery Manassah told ABC News.

“The government does not want to encourage people of questionable backgrounds to be granted citizenship,” he added. “Those who are wanted by their countries or who are investigated by police authorities from overseas are not welcome to be part of the citizens of Vanuatu.”

Passports-for-sale or citizenship by investment schemes are a source of income for countries like Vanuatu.

But they have also been abused by organised crime suspects, oligarchs, and even intelligence agents, said Aubrey Belford, Pacific lead editor at OCCRP.

“It’s caused a lot of alarm because it’s one of those loopholes that allows people to get a new passport or even a new identity and be able to evade law enforcement,” Belford told ABC News.

Vanuatu granted Tate citizenship in December 2022. That same month, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania and have since largely been under travel restrictions in the country.

Vanuatu does not have a formal extradition treaty with Romania.

It is unclear if Tristan Tate also acquired Vanuatu citizenship.

