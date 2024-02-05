Tyla wins first Best African Music Performance

yla at the 66th GRAMMY Awards [Source: CBS]

The Recording Academy did not make Tyla sweat as the Johannesburg-born singer took home the Grammy for Best African Music Performance in the category’s first year.

The “Water” singer was nominated alongside ASAKE & Olamide, Burna Boy, Davido featuring Musa Keys and Ayra Starr. Tyla’s hit single peaked last month at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The category for Best African Music Performance is one of three new categories featured at the 2024 Grammys, along with Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Australian pop star Kylie Minogue took home the latter award for “Padam Padam.”

The 2024 Grammy Awards broadcast is airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.